Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AACAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC Technologies (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.