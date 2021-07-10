Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

