Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

DCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,293. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 34.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,078.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 156,581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

