Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Sell

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

OSPN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

OneSpan stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,775,000 after buying an additional 216,873 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 498,755 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,672,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 363,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 196,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

