Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Hold

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.56. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.41.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

