Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) to Hold

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

SRLP stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $600.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $287,075.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,325.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,152,907 shares of company stock valued at $530,844,275.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprague Resources (SRLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.