Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $359.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.87. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $140.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 781,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 256,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 47.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Group of Companies (SGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.