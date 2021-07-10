Zacks Investment Research Lowers Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Benefitfocus from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

BNFT opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.76. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $6,250,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.