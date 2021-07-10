Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 2.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

