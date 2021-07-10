Zacks Investment Research Lowers Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) to Hold

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

FVE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.60. 42,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $177.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.94. Five Star Senior Living has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 641,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 588,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 203,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

