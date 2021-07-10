Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to Sell

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $880,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 155,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 82,803 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 117,897 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

