Zacks Investment Research Lowers PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Hold

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PNNT. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $453.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

