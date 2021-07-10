Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) to Buy

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

GEGYY stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $641.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

