Zacks Investment Research Upgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other research firms have also commented on JSAIY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

JSAIY stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.45.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

