Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to “Buy”

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

LBAI stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $876.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.34.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,205 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

