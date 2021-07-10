Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to “Buy”

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NYSE:SUI opened at $180.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $132.73 and a twelve month high of $180.95. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sun Communities by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sun Communities by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

