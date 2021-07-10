Zebi Token (ZEBI) Market Cap Hits $2.41 Million

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $6,730.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00116683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00161771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,798.04 or 1.00224703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00933979 BTC.

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,030,280,877 coins and its circulating supply is 762,536,848 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

