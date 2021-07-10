Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

