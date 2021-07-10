Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of ZETA opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

