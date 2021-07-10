ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $5,042,720.80 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 95,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $5,042,720.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,718,721.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 12,842 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $668,939.78.

On Friday, June 25th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 74,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $3,977,555.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 375,453 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $19,786,373.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,118,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,316.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

