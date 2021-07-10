Zoracles Price Tops $112.80 on Exchanges (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for about $112.80 or 0.00333400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $616,252.40 and $24,407.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00116875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00162369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.50 or 0.99745359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.00933589 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com

Buying and Selling Zoracles

