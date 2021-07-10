Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zumiez were worth $32,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zumiez by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Zumiez by 37.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $136,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,982.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,770 shares of company stock worth $1,063,919. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.