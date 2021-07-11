-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.20. Verso posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

VRS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 227,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,247. The company has a market cap of $563.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Verso during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verso by 571.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 167,541 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Verso during the first quarter worth about $695,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verso by 69.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.