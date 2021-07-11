-$0.04 EPS Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NeoGenomics also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 391,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.38 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

