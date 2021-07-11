-$0.05 EPS Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

GEVO stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.31. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.