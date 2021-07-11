-$0.11 EPS Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.16). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 1,193,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.44. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

