-$0.13 EPS Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.18). The Lovesac posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LOVE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.02. 307,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,163. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.01. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.48.

In other The Lovesac news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $262,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,289. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

