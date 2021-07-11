$0.17 EPS Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.31. 87,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.95. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $90.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

