-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $755,702.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,041 shares of company stock worth $9,453,602. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 1,411,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,282. American Well has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

