-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $755,702.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,041 shares of company stock worth $9,453,602. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 1,411,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,282. American Well has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.