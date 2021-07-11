$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

AMRX opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 257,997 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

