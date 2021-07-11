$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Primis Financial reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 61,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,871. The company has a market capitalization of $364.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Primis Financial has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

