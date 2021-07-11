$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Hercules Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. 471,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,470. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 105,224 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

