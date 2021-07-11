$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. Genpact reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of G traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,977. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58. Genpact has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

