-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.42). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of ($1.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $86.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

