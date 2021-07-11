$0.60 EPS Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.65. Fortive posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,048 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. 1,665,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,634. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

