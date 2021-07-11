-$0.68 EPS Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($3.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

