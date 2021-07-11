$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. 1,214,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

