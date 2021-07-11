$0.82 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($1.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $10.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $159.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

