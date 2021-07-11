$1.01 EPS Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. General Motors reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 302%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.76 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.