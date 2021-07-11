$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Catalent reported sales of $947.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 13.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after buying an additional 206,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Catalent by 5.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Catalent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $4,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 640,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

