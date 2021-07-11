$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,684. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 53.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,023 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.6% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,564,000 after acquiring an additional 551,260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,712.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 791,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 747,476 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

