$1.74 EPS Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will post $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.86. CAI International reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

CAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.08. CAI International has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CAI International by 39.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

