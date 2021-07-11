$1.74 EPS Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will post $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.86. CAI International reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

CAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.08. CAI International has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CAI International by 39.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.