100,000 Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000.

OTCMKTS:NVSAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

