$103.40 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $103.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. International Money Express reported sales of $85.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $417.50 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $451.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

IMXI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 125,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in International Money Express by 30.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 44.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

