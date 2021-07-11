11,396 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBI. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.