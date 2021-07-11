11,565 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $23,859,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $10,599,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $5,302,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $73.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTCH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

