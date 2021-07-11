150,000 Shares in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Acquired by Bracebridge Capital LLC

Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAMU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,083,000.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Slam stock remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

