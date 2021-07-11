15,591 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,926 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $44,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

