158,715 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CBT. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE CBT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.41. 273,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,130. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.66. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

