$17.51 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post $17.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.96 million to $17.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $13.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $71.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

WHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 26,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.