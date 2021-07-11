$17.51 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post $17.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.96 million to $17.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $13.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $71.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

WHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 26,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

